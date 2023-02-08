WIAC adding championship events in men's tennis, women's lacrosse

MADISON (WQOW) - Championship events are coming to men's tennis and women's lacrosse in 2024, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced Wednesday.
Men's tennis has not had a WIAC Championship since 1995.
The lacrosse championship will be the first for the conference.
Expected to compete for the 2024 WIAC men's tennis title is the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, along with affiliate members Ramapo College (N.J.), Rutgers University-Camden (N.J.), State University of New York-Oneonta and The College of New Jersey.
All eight schools have been competing under the direction of the New Jersey Athletic Conference. In 2024, teams will be split into divisions for the regular season, with the two division winners meeting for the WIAC title.
UWEC, UWL, UWSP, University of Wisconsin-River Falls and University of Wisconsin-Stout are expected to play for the inaugural lacrosse title, along with affiliate members Colorado College and Southwestern University (Texas).
Teams will play a round robin schedule during the regular season with the top four schools advancing to the conference tournament.