WIAC hoops: Blugolds, Blue Devils win on senior night

(WQOW) - Wednesday's local scores
Women's WIAC basketball
UW-Stout 95, UW-La Crosse 90 (double overtime) - Blue Devils snap 8-game losing streak vs Eagles, remain tied for first in WIAC; Sorensen (STOUT): 30 points
UW-Eau Claire 65, UW-Platteville 59 - Blugolds held Pioneers to 9 points in 4th quarter; Ruden (UWEC): 19 points; Reardon (UWEC): 17 points
UW-Whitewater 67, UW-Oshkosh 55
UW-River Falls 64, UW-Stevens Point 53
Men's WIAC basketball
UW-Eau Claire 87, UW-Platteville 84 (overtime)
UW-La Crosse 82, UW-Stout 42
UW-Oshkosh 72, UW-Whitewater 68 - Titans clinch share of WIAC championship
UW-River Falls 69, UW-Stevens Point 62
Women's college hockey
UW-Eau Claire 5, St. Scholastica 2 - UWEC scored final 4 goals