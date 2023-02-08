 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WIAC hoops: Blugolds, Blue Devils win on senior night

  • Updated
  • 0
020823 UW Platteville UWEC wbb

(WQOW) - Wednesday's local scores

Women's WIAC basketball

UW-Stout 95, UW-La Crosse 90 (double overtime) - Blue Devils snap 8-game losing streak vs Eagles, remain tied for first in WIAC; Sorensen (STOUT): 30 points

UW-Eau Claire 65, UW-Platteville 59 - Blugolds held Pioneers to 9 points in 4th quarter; Ruden (UWEC): 19 points; Reardon (UWEC): 17 points

UW-Whitewater 67, UW-Oshkosh 55

UW-River Falls 64, UW-Stevens Point 53

Men's WIAC basketball

UW-Eau Claire 87, UW-Platteville 84 (overtime)

UW-La Crosse 82, UW-Stout 42

UW-Oshkosh 72, UW-Whitewater 68 - Titans clinch share of WIAC championship

UW-River Falls 69, UW-Stevens Point 62

Women's college hockey

UW-Eau Claire 5, St. Scholastica 2 - UWEC scored final 4 goals

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you