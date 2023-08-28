Young Blugolds volleyball team meshing well

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Once the jitters were worked out, UW-Eau Claire volleyball had a solid scrimmage against St. Olaf on Monday.
Blugolds head coach Kim Wudi wanted to see her team go through its game day routine while also evaluate her young roster, which features mostly underclassmen.
After winning the national championship in 2021, Wudi said the Blugolds did not have the same ability to pass the ball and set up its middle hitters.
This year, UWEC wants to diversify its offense, and is experimenting with using two setters. After some early nerves Monday, Wudi said she liked her team's ball control and passing.
UWEC will begin its regular season Friday at the Pacific Coast Classic in Claremont, California. It's first home match of the season will be Wednesday, September 13, against Bethel University.