Zach Urdahl joining Omaha hockey

  • Updated
By Clint Berge

OMAHA (WQOW) - Zach Urdahl is taking his hockey talents back to Nebraska.

The Eau Claire native will join the University of Nebraska Omaha hockey program, the school announced Tuesday.

Urdahl spent his first two college seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers, but was recently told he did not have a spot on the roster next season.

In a press release, Urdahl said Omaha "has unbelievable facilities and a great group. I'm super excited to be joining the Mavericks and I'm really grateful for the opportunity."

Urdahl played junior hockey for the Lincoln Stars of the USHL from 2018-2021.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

