Comets believe 'halves don't win games' entering state tourney

CAMERON (WQOW) - The Cameron Comets have not cruised their way to a state tournament berth by any means. It took multiple clutch comebacks to get there.
On March 5 in the regional final, Cameron was down 12 points at halftime against Grantsburg before rallying back to win by three. Last Saturday against Durand in the sectional final, the team was down 15 points multiple times during the second half, before a hot scoring streak and big defensive stops lifted them to state.
It's a testament to how clutch each Cameron player can be.
"I think it's trust in our teammates to know that we have so many scorers on offense," said Grant Paetzold, Cameron junior guard. "So many people can step up and score for us.
The Comets have been backed against the ropes in several matchups throughout the season, but the team never stops fighting when the chips are down.
"We never lose confidence, going into halftime we know halves don't win games," Paetzold said. "Even when we're down, we're going to pull it out in the end because we can score more."
"I don't ever feel like we're out of games," said Wyatt Warner, the lone senior on the Comets this year. "There's just a lot of trust in our teammates to be able to put the ball through the hoop."
No. 4 Cameron takes on No. 1 Milwaukee Academy of Science on Thursday at 6:35 PM in the state semifinals at the Kohl Center. That game, as well as the rest of the tournament will be televised on WQOW, or livestreamed on the Magic of March app.