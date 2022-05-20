Comets climb back in 7th, stun Ladysmith in softball playoffs

CAMERON (WQOW)- Call them the Comeback Comets.
Cameron softball stunned Ladysmith 5-4 on Friday to advance to the next round of its WIAA Softball Regional Tournament.
The Lumberjills, who led since the first inning, held a 4-1 lead entering the bottom of the 7th. With a runner on first, Cameron's Katie Larson cranked one to the wall for a double, leaving runners on second and third. The next batter up, Gretta Hall, crushed it over the fence in left-center for a three-run home run to tie the game at 4-4 with 0 outs.
A walk put Carli Wilson on base with one out, before reaching third after a couple of stolen bases. Zoe Rubenzer popped it up to shallow left, but Ladysmith dropped the ball, allowing Wilson to score the walk-off winning run thanks to the error.
It was a heartbreaking loss for Ladysmith, but the Comets capitalize to play another game, thanks in part to Hall's heroics.
"I was very nervous," Hall said about her 7th inning at bat. "I was depending on not only myself, but also my team in that moment. Just knowing that if I hit the ball hard, I would have got on base either way. You don't think about the home runs, you just try to get on base. Now, we get to play one more game as a team with our seniors."
The Comets will take on no. 1 Phillips on Tuesday in the next round of the WIAA Softball Tournament.
Elsewhere in Division 4, Spring Valley held off Glenwood City 8-7 to advance. The Cardinals will face no.1 Fall Creek in the next round on Tuesday.