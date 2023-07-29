Concordia-St. Paul's Sperling wins CVGA Hallie Open

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Concordia University-St. Paul golfer Brandon Sperling won the Chippewa Valley Golf Association's Hallie Open on Saturday at Lake Hallie Golf Course.
Sperling finished with a -5 65, three strokes ahead of Bill Peterson. Other notable finishers include Regis/McDonell grad Andrew Bauer tied for fourth with Eric Anderson at even par and Eau Claire Memorial state champ Will Schlitz in 6th at +1.
The CVGA hosts tournaments around Western Wisconsin throughout the summer. The Hallie Open was the sixth of the season.
Full results have not yet been released, but below are the top 11 finishers sent to News 18 by CVGA officials:
1. Brandon Sperling -5
2. Bill Peterson -2
3. Leif Carlson -1
T4. Andrew Bauer E
T4. Eric Anderson E
6. Will Schlitz +1
T7. Dave Schlageter +2
T7. Grant Seipel +2
T7. Mark Sperling +2
T7. Spencer Scholl +2
T7. Travis Meyer +2