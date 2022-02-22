 Skip to main content
Consistently strong Blugolds excited to host NCAA regionals

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - They're healthy, hungry and hyped to wrestle at home on Friday.

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire wrestling team hopes to cap a strong season with a strong showing at the NCAA DIII Men's Wrestling Upper Midwest Regional on Friday and Saturday at McPhee Center.

Fans are allowed to attend. The action starts at 11:00 a.m. on Friday.

UWEC has enjoyed a consistently strong season. It finished second at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship two weeks ago, went 3-1 in league competition and won the distinguished Wheaton Invitational in January.

Tim Fader, in his seventh season as head coach, said this year's roster has above-average skill and has been confident all season.

"I think we’re in a good spot. I really like the team we are entering in regional tournament," he said. "I liked how we’ve competed, I like their effort the whole year. We just have had a really consistent year. Sometimes you just like time to hurry up a little bit faster."

