Conway's header sends Blugolds to WIAC Championship

WHITEWATER (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire's women's soccer team is headed to the WIAC Championship thanks to late match heroics on a corner kick.

The Blugolds blanked UW-Whitewater 1-0 on the road on Thursday in the WIAC Tournament semifinals. After a scoreless first half, UWEC's Maggie Conway used her head to score the go-ahead goal off of a corner kick by Katlyn Byhre in the 77th minute. 

UW-Eau Claire advances to the WIAC Championship game at UW-La Crosse on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. The winner not only wins the WIAC title, but earns an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

