Cooper Kapanke closes Cavaliers chapter

STRUM (WQOW) - Wednesday was an exciting win, and an emotional loss for the Eau Claire Cavaliers.
The team scored a narrow Chippewa River Baseball League win over Beef River, closing to within one victory of a playoff spot.
In the process, first baseman Cooper Kapanke closed his career with the Cavaliers. The Eau Claire native is moving to Dallas to pursue work in tech sales.
Kapanke, who played three seasons with the team, is described by manager Ryan Bembnister as the "heart and soul of the Cavaliers."