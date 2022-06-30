CORBA's Red Flint Firecracker to return fully in-person

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- After two years of virtual events, CORBA's annual summer races are returning fully in-person.
CORBA's Red Flint Firecracker is set for Saturday, July 2 at Lowes Creek County Park in Eau Claire, where dozens of runners and mountain bikers of all skills levels will race through miles of tough terrain with no COVID-19 restrictions. The 2020 races were completely virtual while last year saw a hybrid format.
The previous formats including virtual aspects to the races were a success, but race officials are thrilled to have all competitors together again safely.
"Having the event in person really allows us to focus on putting all of our efforts into making the day of the event a success," said Brandon LaFave, Vice President of CORBA and Firecracker race director. "Just really getting people together and having a good time at Lowes Creek and building that sense of community around our trail runners and our mountain bikers all together in one spot."
Improvements to drainage, lawn care and other maintenance was done vigorously to prep for the races and recreation this summer. Hundreds of hours have been put in by volunteers in the community so far this year.
"There's just a ton of work that goes into it that happens behind the scenes but makes a huge difference," LaFave said. "Last year we logged about 3,500 hours with our volunteers, and that was just what was reported. This year we're already almost at 650, so we can't stress enough that our volunteers are really the folks that help make this event go on successfully."
There is still time to sign up to volunteer or compete in this weekend's events. The entry fee for the Firecracker is $40. Another go-at-your-own-pace race called the Clear Water Classic is also scheduled for Friday, July 1.