Costello named first female General Manager in Express history

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Sammi Costello has been promoted to General Manager, the Eau Claire Express announced Tuesday.
Costello is the first female, and seventh person overall to hold the position. She takes over for Jacob Servais, who left for the Green Bay Packers last year.
"I am grateful for the last three and a half years that I have been able to share with the Express organization, and for Craig and the rest of the Toycen Baseball Club for giving me this opportunity," Costello said in a press release. "As a woman in sports, it's important to feel appreciated and valued in your field. That is something I have felt every day with the Express. I'm excited to be the first female General Manager of the Eau Claire Express, and I hope I'm not the last."
Costello served as assistant General Manager during the 2021 season.
Eau Claire begins its 17th season of baseball in the Northwoods League on May 30.