Counsell now Brewers' winningest manager after 10-2 rout of Mets

  • Updated
  • 0
Milwaukee-Brewers.jpg

NEW YORK (WQOW) - Craig Counsell is now the Milwaukee Brewers' winningest manager after leading the club to a 10-2 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday.

Counsell recorded his 564th win with the 'Crew,' surpassing Phil Garner.

The former Brewers skipper had a special message for Counsell.

Christian Yelich shared his appreciation for Counsell after the game.

Milwaukee won for just the second time in 11 games thanks to a 2-run first inning and a 7-run fifth inning.

