Counsell now Brewers' winningest manager after 10-2 rout of Mets

NEW YORK (WQOW) - Craig Counsell is now the Milwaukee Brewers' winningest manager after leading the club to a 10-2 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday.
Counsell recorded his 564th win with the 'Crew,' surpassing Phil Garner.
History made! Craig has 564 wins and counting. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/c2RFmEnMjy— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 16, 2022
Seven years ago, a Wisconsin kid's dream came true.564 wins and four playoff appearances later, he's made history.Congrats, Craig! pic.twitter.com/R9czR6yojH— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 16, 2022
The former Brewers skipper had a special message for Counsell.
The previous winningest manager in franchise history had a congratulatory message for Counsell on his big day.#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/NJGkzcSWFT— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 16, 2022
Christian Yelich shared his appreciation for Counsell after the game.
“He’s a special one, man, he really is. And we’re fortunate to have him.” Christian Yelich on Craig Counsell: pic.twitter.com/dFFJyg8f4F— Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) June 16, 2022
Milwaukee won for just the second time in 11 games thanks to a 2-run first inning and a 7-run fifth inning.