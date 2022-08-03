Countdown to Kickoff: Beavers bring back experience, work ethic

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - Last year was an incredible season for the Augusta Beavers football team.
But it was last season.
As the 2022 campaign begins this week, the Beavers are not worried about looking back at their undefeated regular season and Dairyland Conference championship.
Instead, their focus is on playing meaningful games in November.
Augusta returns half a dozen starters on each side of the ball. Head coach Derek Boldt said about 30 players are on this year's roster currently.
Augusta opens the season at Pittsville High School on Friday, August 19.
Watch WQOW's Countdown to Kickoff special on Wednesday, August 17 at 6:30 p.m.