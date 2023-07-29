Cowboys blow out Bandits in first playoff battle

MERRILL (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Cowboys opened their Northern Lights Football League playoff run in dominant fashion, shutting out the Central Wisconsin Bandits 52-0 on Saturday.
Eau Claire was in complete control early on and took a 44-0 lead by halftime. The game was played in Merrill, WI because the Cowboys failed to find a field available within its budget in the Chippewa Valley to host this weekend.
The Cowboys advance to play the River City Rough Riders in the quarterfinals. The Rough Riders have defeated Eau Claire twice this season.