...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Cowboys ready for rematch with River City

071323 Eau Claire Cowboys practice

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Cowboys have had an incredible comeback season so far.

On Saturday, the semi-pro football team hopes to avenge its only loss of the season when it hosts division-leading River City at Simpson Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

With its win over the Cowboys in May, the Rough Riders (8-0) are the only undefeated team in the Northern Lights Football League North West division.

The Cowboys (7-1) have not allowed a point in five games since falling to River City.

Watch WQOW Saturday for game coverage.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

