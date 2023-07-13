Cowboys ready for rematch with River City

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Cowboys have had an incredible comeback season so far.
On Saturday, the semi-pro football team hopes to avenge its only loss of the season when it hosts division-leading River City at Simpson Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.
With its win over the Cowboys in May, the Rough Riders (8-0) are the only undefeated team in the Northern Lights Football League North West division.
The Cowboys (7-1) have not allowed a point in five games since falling to River City.
