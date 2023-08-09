CRBL announces 2023 awards

(WQOW) - The Chippewa River Baseball League has announced its 2023 award winners.
Tanner Halverson of the Tilden Tigers took home his first CRBL MVP Award. He led the league with a batting average of .543.
Luke Eide won the 2023 Jim Hoepner CRBL Pitcher of the Year Award after a stellar season with the Osseo Merchants. He also was named MVP in the league championship. The Merchants also led the 2023 All-CRBL team with four players.
Pitcher Henry Wilkinson of the Cadott Red Sox earned 2023 RBL Rookie of the Year while his manager Rick Danielson took home the Jan Krueger Manager of the Year award.