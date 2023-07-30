CRBL: Bears, Cavaliers clinch final playoff spots

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire's three CRBL squads fought for the final two playoff spots in the Chippewa River Baseball League on Saturday, and it was the Bears and Cavaliers who punched their tickets on the final day of the regular season.
The Eau Claire Cavaliers defeated the Eau Claire Rivermen 1-0 in a resumed game from July 19, which was suspended due to weather. The Cavs led 1-0 in the 4th inning at the time of suspension and that score remained thanks to great pitching from Lukas Costley.
The Cavaliers needed to win to clinch a playoff spot and did just that by finishing 14-6 overall and second in the South Division.
With the loss, the Rivermen's fate was in the hands of the Eau Claire Bears. The Rivermen finish the regular season 12-8 but would only qualify for the playoff if the Bears lost both games in a doubleheader against the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks.
At Casper Park, the Jacks won game one 3-0 and put the Bears in a do-or-die situation in game two. The Bears responded with big bats and won 7-2 in game two to clinch the fourth and final playoff spot. Both the Bears and Rivermen finish the regular season 12-8, but the Bears advance due to a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Rivermen.
The Bears will visit the top-seed Tilden Tigers on Wednesday at Casper Park at 7:00 p.m. in one of the semifinals matchups. The other will feature the Cavaliers at the Osseo Merchants at Merchants Park at the same time on Wednesday night.
The winners will advance to the CRBL Championship game on August 5 at 12:30 p.m. at an undetermined site.