CRBL: Cavaliers hold off Bullfrogs, Bears beat Athletics

(WQOW) - Both the Eau Claire Cavaliers and Eau Claire Bears picked up crucial wins on Wednesday as Chippewa River Baseball League playoff race rolls on.
The Cavaliers held off the Beef River Bullfrogs to win 13-11 at Spangberg Field. Eau Claire took a 13-1 lead in the 6th inning before Beef River scored eight runs in the 6th to climb back in the game. They'd score twice more on a two-run homer in the 8th inning, but the Cavs held on thanks to a phenomenal diving grab by Gabe O'Brien for the final out.
Meanwhile, the Eau Claire Bears defeated the Augusta Athletics 5-3 in a battle to keep playoff hopes alive. With the victory, the Bears are still in contention to earn a playoff spot at 11-7, but they must win out with two games to go.
The Cavaliers move to 13-6 and can clinch a playoff spot by finishing their suspended game against the Eau Claire Rivermen on Sunday, where they lead 1-0. The Bears will need to win both doubleheader matchups against the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks on Sunday. The Eau Claire Rivermen are right in the mix as well at 12-7.