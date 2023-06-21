CRBL: Osseo stays undefeated with win over Bullfrogs

OSSEO (WQOW) - The Osseo Merchants are off to an 11-0 start to the Chippewa River Baseball League season after a 7-1 win over the Beef River Bullfrogs at home on Wednesday night.
The Merchants muscled their way to the lead with two runs in the second inning, one in the third and one in the fourth. By the seventh inning they had seven on the board en route to a shutout victory before the Bullfrogs broke it up in the eighth.
First baseman Luke Eide went 2-5 with two hits and 3 RBI's in the contest. The Merchants recorded 11 total hits.
The Merchants will look to move to 12-0 against the Augusta Athletics on Wednesday, June 28. The Bullfrogs fall to 1-11 and will visit the Eau Claire Cavaliers on the same night.
Box score below