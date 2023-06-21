 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

CRBL: Osseo stays undefeated with win over Bullfrogs

  • Updated
  • 0
CRBL: Osseo stays undefeated with win over Bullfrogs

Osseo is now 11-0 in CRBL play after a 7-1 win over Beef River on Wednesday.

OSSEO (WQOW) - The Osseo Merchants are off to an 11-0 start to the Chippewa River Baseball League season after a 7-1 win over the Beef River Bullfrogs at home on Wednesday night.

The Merchants muscled their way to the lead with two runs in the second inning, one in the third and one in the fourth. By the seventh inning they had seven on the board en route to a shutout victory before the Bullfrogs broke it up in the eighth.

First baseman Luke Eide went 2-5 with two hits and 3 RBI's in the contest. The Merchants recorded 11 total hits.

The Merchants will look to move to 12-0 against the Augusta Athletics on Wednesday, June 28. The Bullfrogs fall to 1-11 and will visit the Eau Claire Cavaliers on the same night.

Box score below

Download PDF Merchants vs. Bullfrogs box score June 21

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you