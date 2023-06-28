CRBL: Red Sox, Bears pick up wins before All-Star break

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - The Cadott Red Sox picked up a win over the division leading Tilden Tigers and the Eau Claire Bears dominated the Eau Claire Rivermen on Wednesday in the final games before the All-Star break.
The 66th Annual CRBL All-Star game is set for Friday, June 30 at Casper Park. Teams will return to regular season action on July 5.
WEDNESDAY CRBL SCORES
Cadott Red Sox 5, Tilden Tigers 4
Eau Claire Bears 9, Eau Claire Rivermen 2 (8 innings, game ended early due to lightning)
Eau Claire Cavaliers 5, Beef River Bullfrogs 2
Augusta Athletics 2, Osseo Merchants 8 - Merchants move to 12-0