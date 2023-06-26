CRBL: Rivermen edge Cavaliers in extra innings

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Sawyer Sturz drove in the winning run in the 11th inning and the Eau Claire Rivermen edged the Eau Claire Cavaliers, 4-3, in a Chippewa River Baseball League game at Cinder City Park.
The Rivermen improve to 7-4 in the standings with the win. The Cavaliers, playing extra innings for the second straight night, drop to 7-5 in league play.
Tyler Gray earned the win on the mound, pitching all 11 innings. James Davis put the Rivermen in front, 3-2, in the seventh inning with a 2-run double.
The Cavaliers rallied to lead 2-1 in the sixth inning on a pair of singles, then scored in the top of the ninth to force extra innings.