CRBL: Tilden, Osseo advance to championship

(WQOW) - The top two seeds in the Chippewa River Baseball League playoffs will once again face off for the league championship.
On Wednesday night, the top-seed Tilden Tigers took down the Eau Claire Bears 5-3 at Casper Park. After the Bears took a 2-0 lead in the 4th inning, Tilden clawed back to tie the game with a solo homer from Jordan Steinmetz in the fourth and another run in the 6th. Tanner Halvorson crushed the game-winning three-run home run in the eighth inning to seal a trip to the title game.
In Osseo, the Merchants defeated the Eau Claire Cavaliers 1-0 to punch its ticket to the title game. The lone run was scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning.
Tilden and Osseo will square off for the league title at Casper Park at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. It is the second straight season that the two squads will meet in the finals. Tilden took home the title last year in a 12-5 win.