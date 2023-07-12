CRBL: Tilden, Osseo clinch divisions, Cavs best Bears in 12 innings

(WQOW) - Four games were on Wednesday's Chippewa River Baseball League slate, some with crucial playoff implications.
In the North Division, the Tilden Tigers clinched the outright division title with a 9-4 win over the Bloomer Woodticks. Bloomer took a 4-1 lead during the middle part of the game before the Tigers rallied down the stretch to take the win.
Tilden will have a chance to defend its 2022 CRBL title by clinching a playoff spot on Wednesday. The Tigers move to 15-3 overall while the Cadott Red Sox sit at 7-6 in second place with seven games to go.
In the South Division, the Osseo Merchants also clinched an outright division title with a 13-0 victory over the Augusta Athletics on Wednesday. Osseo moves to an undefeated 16-0 record and will also partake in the playoffs next month.
The Eau Claire Bears and Cavaliers battled for second place in the South Division on Wednesday at Cinder City Park where the Cavaliers outlasted the Bears 6-4 in 12 innings. The Cavs jump to 9-5 overall while the Bears drop to 9-6. The Cavaliers are seven wins behind Osseo with six games remaining in the regular season.
The Eau Claire Rivermen defeated the Beef River Bullfrogs 8-7 in ten innings on Wednesday to jump to 10-6 and leap frog the Bears in the South Division standings for third place.