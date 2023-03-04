 Skip to main content
...CONTINUED IMPACTS FROM WHAT FELL OVERNIGHT, IN COMBINATION
WITH AREAS OF DRIZZLE AND LIGHT SNOW THIS MORNING, WILL RESULT IN
SLICK ROADS AND SLOW TRAVEL THIS MORNING...

.One final round of potential accumulations are currently in
South Dakota moving towards western Minnesota. Outside of this
band, areas of drizzle and light snow are possible this morning,
with roadways likely slick from what fell overnight. Any snow
left on roadways will turn to slush as we warm above freezing by
the mid morning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Crickets, Macks and more win regional basketball titles

  • Updated
  • 0
Macks win regional boys basketball title

(WQOW)- Saturday's boys basketball regional finals results:

Division 2

Medford 53, Rice Lake 42

Division 3

Osceola 50, Baldwin-Woodville 38

Northwestern 73, Prescott 88 - Prescott at Osceola Mar. 9 - location subject to change

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 80, Elk Mound 48 

Division 4

Unity 54, Cumberland 51

Cameron 70, Ladysmith 60 - Unity vs. Cameron at Cumberland Mar. 9

Fall Creek 74, Spring Valley 47

Whitehall 65, Durand-Arkansaw 48 - Fall Creek vs. Whitehall at Osseo-Fairchild Mar. 9

McDonell Central 47, Owen-Withee 40

Thorp 59, Bruce 38 - McDonell Central vs. Thorp at Chippewa Falls Mar. 9

Full brackets here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

