Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...

Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.

If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.

Crickets rally to knock off Macks, other prep scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Fall Creek beats McDonell 68-60

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- The Crickets were down, but they certainly were not out after coming back down 17 points at half to beat McDonell Central 68-60.

The Macks jumped out to an early lead before Fall Creek cut the deficit mid-first half. However, McDonell stretched the lead back out, entering the half up 37-20.

The Crickets cruised to the lead in the second half, and Cameron Martzke scored a go-ahead bucket with 3:38 left to give Fall Creek control for the rest of the game.

Other prep scores:

Boys basketball

Arcadia 47, Cochrane-Fountain City 45

Girls basketball

Elk Mound 79, Glenwood City 17

Durand 59, Melrose-Mindoro 33

Eau Claire Immanuel 38, Augusta 52

Owen-Withee 33, Thorp 46

Cadott 70, Gilmanton 34

Blair-Taylor 83, New Lisbon 49

Baldwin-Woodville 48, St. Croix Falls 39

Cumberland 39, Hayward 33

Gymnastics

Eau Claire Memorial/North Co-Op 130.125, Menomonie 124.7

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

