Crickets rally to knock off Macks, other prep scores

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- The Crickets were down, but they certainly were not out after coming back down 17 points at half to beat McDonell Central 68-60.
The Macks jumped out to an early lead before Fall Creek cut the deficit mid-first half. However, McDonell stretched the lead back out, entering the half up 37-20.
The Crickets cruised to the lead in the second half, and Cameron Martzke scored a go-ahead bucket with 3:38 left to give Fall Creek control for the rest of the game.
Other prep scores:
Boys basketball
Arcadia 47, Cochrane-Fountain City 45
Girls basketball
Elk Mound 79, Glenwood City 17
Durand 59, Melrose-Mindoro 33
Eau Claire Immanuel 38, Augusta 52
Owen-Withee 33, Thorp 46
Cadott 70, Gilmanton 34
Blair-Taylor 83, New Lisbon 49
Baldwin-Woodville 48, St. Croix Falls 39
Cumberland 39, Hayward 33
Gymnastics
Eau Claire Memorial/North Co-Op 130.125, Menomonie 124.7