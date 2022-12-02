Crowd 'cast: Altoona boys beat Ellsworth

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The Altoona Railroaders boys basketball team rolled past the Ellsworth Panthers Friday night, 51-31, in a Middle Border Conference clash.
Thanks to Reagan Bergh and Kylee Nelson for providing commentary on this week's "Crowd 'Cast."
