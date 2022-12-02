 Skip to main content
Crowd 'cast: Altoona boys beat Ellsworth

  • Updated
120222 crowd cast ellsworth altoona bbb
Nickalas Tabbert

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The Altoona Railroaders boys basketball team rolled past the Ellsworth Panthers Friday night, 51-31, in a Middle Border Conference clash.

Thanks to Reagan Bergh and Kylee Nelson for providing commentary on this week's "Crowd 'Cast."

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

