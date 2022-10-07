Crowd 'Cast: Altoona Rails roll past Arcadia

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The Altoona Railroaders earned a big win on senior night over the Arcadia Raiders on Friday.
Thanks to Zack Howell, Myles Sinette and Spencer Burgraff for providing the commentary on this week's Crowd 'Cast!
ALTOONA (WQOW) - The Altoona Railroaders earned a big win on senior night over the Arcadia Raiders on Friday.
Thanks to Zack Howell, Myles Sinette and Spencer Burgraff for providing the commentary on this week's Crowd 'Cast!
Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.