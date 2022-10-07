 Skip to main content
Crowd 'Cast: Altoona Rails roll past Arcadia

  • Updated
100722 Crowd Cast Arcadia Altoona football
Nickalas Tabbert

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The Altoona Railroaders earned a big win on senior night over the Arcadia Raiders on Friday.

Thanks to Zack Howell, Myles Sinette and Spencer Burgraff for providing the commentary on this week's Crowd 'Cast!

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

