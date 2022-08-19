 Skip to main content
Crowd 'Cast: Glenwood City takes down Eleva-Strum

  • Updated
Thanks to Glenwood City High School's Brooklynn and Jenna for delivering the play-by-play of the Hilltoppers' 35-0 win over the Eleva-Strum Cardinals.

 Nickalas Tabbert

STRUM (WQOW) - Crowd 'Cast returns for the 2022 prep football season!

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

