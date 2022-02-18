 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central and east central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds of 35 to 40 mph may still
produce patchy blowing snow through late evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Crowd 'Cast: Immanuel celebrates seniors with win over Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0
021822 Immanuel Lutheran bbb crowd cast

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran boys basketball celebrated its eight seniors, then beat Lincoln 55-35 on Friday.

Thanks to Riley Naumann and Dylan Jonah Mueller for calling the action on this week's 'Crowd 'Cast!'

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

