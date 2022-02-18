Crowd 'Cast: Immanuel celebrates seniors with win over Lincoln

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran boys basketball celebrated its eight seniors, then beat Lincoln 55-35 on Friday.
Thanks to Riley Naumann and Dylan Jonah Mueller for calling the action on this week's 'Crowd 'Cast!'
Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.