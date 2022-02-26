Crown em! Cadott, Menomonie wrestlers win state titles

MADISON (WQOW) - Two wrestlers, two repeat champions for the Cadott Hornets.
Brayden Sonnentag won his third state title and Gavin Tegels won his second straight Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association individual state championship on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Sonnentag defeated Mineral Point's Lucas Sullivan in the Division 3 126 pound finals. The junior won the 106 pound title in 2020 and the 120 pound title in 2021.
Tegels repeated as Division 3 220 pound champion, defeating Reedsville's Cole Ebert 3-1.
Menomonie High School's Brayten Casey captured the Division 1 106 pound title with a sudden victory over Neenah's Jacob Herm.
His teammate Kellan Aure nearly joined him atop the podium, but lost 6-4 in triple overtime to Arrowhead's Wyatt Duchateau.
River Falls' Vito Massa won the Division 1 285 pound title with a 4-2 decision over Stoughton's Griffin Empey.
In Division 2, Baldwin-Woodville's Max Romberg won the title at 195 pounds, while Amery's Koy Hopke and Robert Beese won titles at 220 pounds and 285 pounds, respectively.
Cumberland High School's Dawson Johnson won the Division 3 title at 120 pounds, pinning Mason Carpenter of Lourdes Academy.
Saint Croix Falls' Kole Marko won the title at 160 pounds in Division 3 with a 5-4 decision over Poynette's Cash Stewart.
Cameron's Tanner Gerber won the Division 3 132 pound title with a 7-3 decision over Kenosha Christian Life's Troy Dolphin.
Ladysmith's Grant Rydlund fell just short in the 195 pound finals, losing 9-4 to Stratford's Raife Smart.
At 170 pounds in Division 3, Boyceville's Tyler Dornamen dropped a 2-0 decision in the finals.