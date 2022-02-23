Culture helps Cadott see continued postseason success

CADOTT (WQOW) - Their seasons ended nearly two weeks ago, but they have no intention of hanging up their headgear early.
Among the seven Cadott Hornets state meet qualifiers Wednesday was about a dozen teammates that fell short of wrestling for state titles in Madison. Their unselfish mindset is a key reason Cadott continues to see success.
"It's really great," senior Gavin Tegels. "They’re here helping their teammates get better, helping them get tired out at practice. Pushing them to be the best."
Kaleb Sonnentag was one of those pushers the last two seasons, falling short of state.
This year, the senior qualified for state at 138 pounds.
"Couldn't ask for better teammates," he said. "It's just great to have them here for us and we’ll be there for them."
Cadott wrestlers will take the floor at the Kohl Center on Thursday evening.
A full schedule of events for the state tournament can be found here.