Davis a finalist for Naismith player of the year

ATLANTA (WQOW) - Wisconsin Badgers sophomore Johnny Davis is one of four finalists for the 2022 Naismith Trophy for Player of the Year.
Davis is joined by fellow Big Ten Conference star Keegan Murray from the University of Iowa, University of Kansas' Ochai Agbaji and University of Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe.
4…3…2…1… 🎬 Presenting the 2022 @jerseymikes Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year Finalists 🏀 Winner to be announced April 3rd⏱ 📲: https://t.co/L415ThAoPs pic.twitter.com/8P1ZqNp7bJ— The Naismith Trophy (@NaismithTrophy) March 22, 2022
The winner will be announced on Sunday, April 3, at the Naismith Awards Brunch during the Final Four in New Orleans.
Badgers head coach Greg Gard was named a finalist for coach of the year on Monday.