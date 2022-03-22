 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Davis a finalist for Naismith player of the year

  • Updated
  • 0
Johnny Davis Badgers

ATLANTA (WQOW) - Wisconsin Badgers sophomore Johnny Davis is one of four finalists for the 2022 Naismith Trophy for Player of the Year.

Davis is joined by fellow Big Ten Conference star Keegan Murray from the University of Iowa, University of Kansas' Ochai Agbaji and University of Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe.

The winner will be announced on Sunday, April 3, at the Naismith Awards Brunch during the Final Four in New Orleans.

Learn more about the men's and women's trophy finalists here

Badgers head coach Greg Gard was named a finalist for coach of the year on Monday.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags