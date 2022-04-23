 Skip to main content
Decker walks it off, Blugold softball sweeps Pointers at home

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- After multiple cancellations and postponements this spring, UW-Eau Claire softball finally returned to home field on Saturday, and what a better way to welcome fans back to Bollinger Fields than with a walk-off home run.

The Blugolds defeated UW-Stevens Point 5-4 in game one thanks to a walk-off three-run home run from Ellie Decker. Decker finished 2-4 with 4 RBI's in game one to lead Eau Claire to the win. The Blugolds followed it up in game two with another 5-4 win to sweep the day.

UWEC moves to 19-7 on the year and 5-3 in WIAC play. They will be back at Bollinger Fields on Wednesday to host UW-Stout for a doubleheader.

