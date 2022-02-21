Deetz, McCune share Player of the Year honors in Cloverbelt West

(WQOW) - McDonell Central High School's Lauryn Deetz and Osseo-Fairchild High School's Brooke McCune are co-Player of the Year recipients, the Cloverbelt Conference announced Monday.
Lauryn Goettl (Cadott), Katie Kent (Fall Creek), Makenna Rohrscheib (Regis), and Lily Hoel (Stanley-Boyd) join Deetz and McCune on the All-Conference First Team.
A full list of award winners is below:
Neillsville High School's Emma Moseley is the Player of the Year for the East Division. She is joined by teammates Paris Opelt and Amelia Trunkel on the First Team.
A full list of award winners is below:
Neillsville defeated Osseo-Fairchild Saturday in the conference's crossover championship game. Teams will open the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association playoffs this week.