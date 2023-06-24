 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT SATURDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through
11 PM CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Dells Open Tournament showcases growth of pickleball in Eau Claire

  • Updated
  • 0
Dells Open Pickleball Tournament

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, and the same is happening right here in the Chippewa Valley.

The City of Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley Pickleball Club hosted the first Eau Claire Dells Open Pickleball Tournament on Saturday. It is the first successful running of the tournament after being rained out in 2022.

78 teams competed for cash prizes across men's, women's and mixes doubles divisions at McDonough Park. Teams were made up of the club's 400+ members with many others traveling from afar.

The tournament was a showcase of the city's increasing interest in the sport.

"The Chippewa Valley has experienced tremendous growth," Eau Claire recreation program supervisor Julie Booth said. "Over half of our teams this year are out of this city, so that to me is very exciting that people are wanting to come here to work with our club and our city."

Pickleball is a sport for everyone of all ages, shapes and sizes. Members of the Chippewa Valley Pickleball Club hope that the tournament helps promote the sport for those looking for active competition in a friendly environment.

"I think we're all about staying active, aren't we?," club board member Judy Mirr said. "As we age it's so important and pickleball enables you to do that. And it's such a social thing, I think that's what people are really drawn to. They come out here, play, have a good time and laugh and there's people to have fun with."

The annual Pickleball Palooza event is also scheduled for September and the club holds lessons every month for new players.

You can find more information on the Chippewa Valley Pickleball Club here.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you