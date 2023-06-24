Dells Open Tournament showcases growth of pickleball in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, and the same is happening right here in the Chippewa Valley.
The City of Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley Pickleball Club hosted the first Eau Claire Dells Open Pickleball Tournament on Saturday. It is the first successful running of the tournament after being rained out in 2022.
78 teams competed for cash prizes across men's, women's and mixes doubles divisions at McDonough Park. Teams were made up of the club's 400+ members with many others traveling from afar.
The tournament was a showcase of the city's increasing interest in the sport.
"The Chippewa Valley has experienced tremendous growth," Eau Claire recreation program supervisor Julie Booth said. "Over half of our teams this year are out of this city, so that to me is very exciting that people are wanting to come here to work with our club and our city."
Pickleball is a sport for everyone of all ages, shapes and sizes. Members of the Chippewa Valley Pickleball Club hope that the tournament helps promote the sport for those looking for active competition in a friendly environment.
"I think we're all about staying active, aren't we?," club board member Judy Mirr said. "As we age it's so important and pickleball enables you to do that. And it's such a social thing, I think that's what people are really drawn to. They come out here, play, have a good time and laugh and there's people to have fun with."
The annual Pickleball Palooza event is also scheduled for September and the club holds lessons every month for new players.
You can find more information on the Chippewa Valley Pickleball Club here.