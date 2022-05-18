Depth, consistency makes Chi-Hi a state softball contender

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- Chippewa Falls softball is cruising through the conference in 2022, currently undefeated in the Big Rivers Conference at 13-0 and 21-1.
"We're hitting the ball well, we're fielding well, and we're just doing well overall," said Camryn Fjelstad, Cardinals junior designated player and first baseman.
The Cardinals came into the season motivated by a crushing 4-2 loss to Sun Prairie in the WIAA 2021 D1 State Softball Tournament last year, believing they should have made it further. However, without a single graduating senior in the class of 2021, almost every player returned hungry for more.
"I think they liked the taste of winning and I think they wanted to continue on with that this year," said Chelsea Seckora, one of two Cardinals softball head coaches.
Chi-Hi is a strong squad all-around, from top-to-bottom of the lineup, and even on the bench.
"It does come down to our depth and having 17 girls in our lineup that can contribute," Seckora said.
This year's Cardinals team has shades of 2012 when Chippewa Falls won its first and only state softball championship in school history. Fjelstad was there for the special moment, and dreamed about hoisting the state trophy herself one day.
"I was eight years old at the time, and I was the bat girl," Fjelstad said. "When you get to experience that in the dugout and experience all the happiness and joy of winning a state championship, it's pretty fun, and I'd like to experience that as a player now."
Ten years later, Chi-Hi hopes to cap a strong season with another title, and the team believes they have what it takes.
"We think we know what we're up against now," said Hannah Aldrich, Cardinals senior pitcher. "We know how good the competition is."
"Are we a team that are capable of doing that? Absolutely we are," said Jared Faherty, the other Cardinals head softball coach. "If we don't, it doesn't mean we didn't have a successful year. We're just excited to have a chance to go compete in the playoffs."
Chippewa Falls has one more regular season matchup against Eau Claire North on Thursday before the postseason begins. The Cardinals have earned the top seed in its D1 section and will host the winner of D.C. Everest and Hudson on Thursday, May 26 to kickoff the playoffs.