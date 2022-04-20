 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DeRozan drops 41, Bulls even series with Bucks

  • Updated
  • 0
bucks bulls

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - DeMar DeRozan scored 41 points and the Chicago Bulls evened their first round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks with a 114-110 win on Wednesday.

Game 3 will be Friday night in Chicago. You can watch it starting at 7:30 p.m. on WQOW.

Chicago scored the first nine points of the contest at Fiserv Forum and led by as many as 18 points. Milwaukee's only lead came in the first quarter.

Box score

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, and passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most playoff points scored in franchise history.

Milwaukee's Bobby Portis (right eye abrasion) and Khris Middleton (left knee soreness) left the game early.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags