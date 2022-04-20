DeRozan drops 41, Bulls even series with Bucks

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - DeMar DeRozan scored 41 points and the Chicago Bulls evened their first round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks with a 114-110 win on Wednesday.
Game 3 will be Friday night in Chicago. You can watch it starting at 7:30 p.m. on WQOW.
Chicago scored the first nine points of the contest at Fiserv Forum and led by as many as 18 points. Milwaukee's only lead came in the first quarter.
🚨 41 POINTS FOR DEMAR 🚨@chicagobulls 114@Bucks 10918.9 remaining on TNT pic.twitter.com/Hf561aVjDF— NBA (@NBA) April 21, 2022
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, and passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most playoff points scored in franchise history.
The bucket that made Giannis the leading scorer in Bucks playoff history. pic.twitter.com/x660wS6zzY— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 21, 2022
Milwaukee's Bobby Portis (right eye abrasion) and Khris Middleton (left knee soreness) left the game early.