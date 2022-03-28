 Skip to main content
Detroit awarded 2024 NFL Draft over Green Bay, Washington D.C.

  • Updated
  • 0
NFL logo

(WQOW) - Detroit will host the 2024 NFL Draft, the league announced Monday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Detroit edged out Green Bay and Washington D.C. to serve as host.

"The draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission, and the City of Detroit the Lions passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience."

The Packers released their own statement Monday afternoon, remaining optimistic one of the NFL's biggest events of the offseason will soon come to Green Bay.

The NFL Draft has been a roving event in recent years. Las Vegas will host this year's event. In 2023, it will be in Kansas City.

