Detroit awarded 2024 NFL Draft over Green Bay, Washington D.C.

(WQOW) - Detroit will host the 2024 NFL Draft, the league announced Monday.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Detroit edged out Green Bay and Washington D.C. to serve as host.
Detroit beat out Green Bay and Washington, D.C. for the event. Upcoming NFL Draft sites: 2022 Las Vegas2023 Kansas City2024 Detroit https://t.co/kKLM6prHnT— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 28, 2022
"The draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission, and the City of Detroit the Lions passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience."
The Packers released their own statement Monday afternoon, remaining optimistic one of the NFL's biggest events of the offseason will soon come to Green Bay.
Statement from #Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy regarding Green Bay not being selected to host the 2024 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/5BYIEwobYg— Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 28, 2022
The NFL Draft has been a roving event in recent years. Las Vegas will host this year's event. In 2023, it will be in Kansas City.