DeZiel begins new chapter with Blugolds on Thursday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Jessie DeZiel came to Eau Claire to win championships, and to be closer to her family.
On Thursday, the former standout gymnast for the University of Nebraska makes her head coaching debut with the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds.
DeZiel, who was introduced in September, said the biggest adjustment was learning what her athletes - there are 20 on the team - need to be successful.
"Each one is so different," she said.
The Blugolds were set to compete on January 7 against Hamline University, but canceled the meet after a wave of COVID-19 cases swept through the program.
Healthy now, the Blugolds are set to host UW-Oshkosh Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at McPhee Center.