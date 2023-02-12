Dozens of area wrestlers qualify for sectionals

NEILLSVILLE (WQOW)- The high school wrestling postseason began on Saturday at WIAA regional tournaments all over the state.
Dozens of area wrestlers across Divisions 1-3 qualified for sectional tournaments.
Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial finished 5th and 6th respectively at the Holmen D1 Regional. Each school will send individual qualifiers to sectionals.
Menomonie took second place at the Hayward/Northwood D1 regional. The top two scoring teams at each regional qualify for the team sectional tournament.
Baldwin-Woodville and Saint Croix Central took the top two spots at the Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal D2 Regional. Each team qualifies for team sectionals while sending athletes to individual sectionals as well.
Glenwood City finished second at the Edgar D3 regional to qualify. Cadott narrowly missed out qualifying for team sectionals in third place despite having three individual regional champions. Stratford took first place.
Cumberland and Clear Lake were the top two teams at the Cumberland D3 regional.
