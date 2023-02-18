 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dozens of area wrestlers qualify for state meet

  • Updated
  • 0
Amery D2 Wrestling Sectional

Hundreds packed the gym for the Amery Division 2 wrestling sectional on February 18, 2023.

(WQOW)- Dozens of area wrestlers will represent the Chippewa Valley and Western Wisconsin in Madison at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament next week.

Eau Claire North hosted a Division 1 sectional where Menomonie wrestlers were named qualifiers and Eau Claire North's Shelly Bullman qualified for the girls tournament.

Eau Claire North D1 Sectional Results

Wrestlers from Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm, Regis/Altoona, Mondovi/Eleva-Strum, Baldwin-Woodville and more qualified at the Division 2 sectional in Amery.

Amery D2 Sectional Results

Cadott had a great day at the Division 3 sectional in Edgar and will send six boys and four girls to the state meet. Other schools with qualifiers include Boyceville, Glenwood City and Cumberland.

Edgar D3 Sectional Results

The state meet runs Thursday-Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Full results from each sectional can be found here.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you