Dozens of area wrestlers qualify for state meet

(WQOW)- Dozens of area wrestlers will represent the Chippewa Valley and Western Wisconsin in Madison at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament next week.
Eau Claire North hosted a Division 1 sectional where Menomonie wrestlers were named qualifiers and Eau Claire North's Shelly Bullman qualified for the girls tournament.
Eau Claire North D1 Sectional Results
Wrestlers from Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm, Regis/Altoona, Mondovi/Eleva-Strum, Baldwin-Woodville and more qualified at the Division 2 sectional in Amery.
Cadott had a great day at the Division 3 sectional in Edgar and will send six boys and four girls to the state meet. Other schools with qualifiers include Boyceville, Glenwood City and Cumberland.
The state meet runs Thursday-Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.