Dozens of small schools run at Northern Badger Classic

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- Nearly three dozen small schools competed at the second day of the Northern Badger Classic high school track and field meet at UW-Stout on Saturday.
Several area girls athletes put up strong performances. In the 200m, Elk Mound's Lydia Levra took third and Gilman's Gracie Tallier took the top spot in 27.23 seconds.
Tallier's teammate Bailey Angell crushed the girls shot put competition with a throw of 37 feet 11 inches, beating the second place throw by over four feet to win the meet title.
A great battle played out in girls high jump between Cameron's Lauren Pearson and Barron's Hailee Halverson. Both jumpers won the co-title by clearing five feet. Each were crowned co-champions after failing to clear 5'2. Halverson also won the girls 55m hurdles and long jump titles.
Prescott and Byron, a school from Minnesota, tied for the girls team title with 47.33 points. Barron took third, followed by Cameron and Ladysmith tied for fourth.
On the boys side, Shell Lake's Landon Deneen made history by setting meet records in the 200m (23.28) and the 400m (50.69).
Boyceville's Caden Wold nearly jumped out of the gym with a long jump of 20 feet 9.75 inches, winning the competition by roughly six inches.
Prescott picked up a team title sweep with 46 points in the boys team scores, followed by Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and Glenwood City.
Many other local athletes had a strong day at UW-Stout. You can find the full meet results here.
Large schools competed at the meet on Friday. Rochester Mayo of Minnesota won the boys team title while Osceola won the girls title. Large school results can be found here.