Drayton out as Packers special teams coordinator

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - Maurice Drayton will not return as Packers special teams coordinator, head coach Matt LaFleur announced Saturday.
Drayton served four seasons on Green Bay's special teams staff, but only one as coordinator.
“We are grateful for all that Mo brought to our team the last several seasons,” LaFleur said in a release. “He is a great man who is loved by our players and coaches and contributed a lot to our success. We wish nothing but the best for Mo, Tonya and the rest of their family moving forward.”
LaFleur also announced John Dunn has been promoted to tight ends coach. Dunn is entering his second season with the Packers after serving as a senior analyst in 2021. He previously coached tight ends for the New York Jets and was a football assistant and offensive assistant with the Chicago Bears.