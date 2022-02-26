Drexler wins regional title, Blugolds advance 5 to NCAA championships

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Jake Drexler claimed the regional title at 149 pounds and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire wrestling team advanced five to the NCAA championships on Saturday.
UWEC finished second at the Upper Midwest Regionals, held at McPhee Center, with 143 points. Augsburg University finished first with 163.5 points.
Full results are available here
Tyler Fleetwood (133) and Chase Schmidt (165) both finished second to advance to NCAAs. Zach Sato (141) and Jared Stricker (174) both finished third. The top three finishers in each weight class qualify for nationals, which are March 11-12 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.