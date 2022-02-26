 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Drexler wins regional title, Blugolds advance 5 to NCAA championships

  • Updated
  • 0
022622 Jake Drexler 149 pound regional champion

UWEC's Jake Drexler is declared the winner of the 149 pound championship at the 2022 NCAA Upper Midwest Regionals at McPhee Center on February 26, 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Jake Drexler claimed the regional title at 149 pounds and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire wrestling team advanced five to the NCAA championships on Saturday.

UWEC finished second at the Upper Midwest Regionals, held at McPhee Center, with 143 points. Augsburg University finished first with 163.5 points.

Full results are available here

Tyler Fleetwood (133) and Chase Schmidt (165) both finished second to advance to NCAAs. Zach Sato (141) and Jared Stricker (174) both finished third. The top three finishers in each weight class qualify for nationals, which are March 11-12 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags