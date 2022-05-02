Durand golf continues Dunn-St. Croix dominance

COLFAX (WQOW) - Logan Weissinger and Simon Bauer tied for first and the Durand Panthers boys golf team continued its dominance in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play with a win at Whitetail Golf Course on Monday.
The Panthers finished with a team score of 175, well ahead of Glenwood City High School and Colfax/Elk Mound, who tied for second with scores of 197.
Mondovi High School and Spring Valley High School tied for fourth place with scores of 224.
Top 10 individuals:
1. Logan Weissinger (Durand), 42
1. Simon Bauer (Durand), 42
3. Owen Sweby (Glenwood City), 44
4. Shane Prissel (Durand), 45
5. Riane Hayden (Durand), 46
6. Julia Moats (Mondovi), 47
6. Zane Brice (C/EM), 47
8. Phoebe Vodnik (SV), 48
8. Luke Blanchard (C/EM), 48
10. Jace Acker (C/EM), 49