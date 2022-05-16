Durand wins Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship

SPRING VALLEY (WQOW) - Logan Weissinger and Simon Bauer finished 1-2 and the Durand Panthers boys golf team captured the Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship Monday.
The Panthers carded a team score of 354 to finish 30 strokes ahead of the Glenwood City Hilltoppers.
Colfax-Elk Mound finished third with a score of 389. Mondovi High School finished fourth (419), followed by Spring Valley High School (436).
Weissinger carded a 10-over par 82 to edge Bauer by one stroke.
Glenwood City's Gabe Knops finished third (90), followed by Durand's Shane Prissel in fourth (91) and Colfax-Elk Mound's Christian Ebert in fifth (94).
Full results are below:
1. Logan Weissinger (Durand), 82
2. Simon Bauer (Durand), 83
3. Gabe Knops (Glenwood City), 90
4. Shane Prissel (Durand), 91
5. Christian Ebert (Colfax/Elk Mound), 94
6. Ian Radintz (Glenwood City), 95
6. Jace Acker (Colfax/Elk Mound), 95
6. Owen Swenby (Colfax/Elk Mound), 95
9. Phoebe Vodnik (Spring Valley), 96
10. Riane Hayden (Durand), 98
11. Mara Ducklow (Spring Valley), 99
12. Zane Brice (Colfax/Elk Mound), 100
12. Luke Blanchard (Colfax/Elk Mound), 100
14. Julia Moats (Mondovi), 101
15. Esdyn Swenby (Glenwood City), 104
15. Josh Linse (Mondovi), 104
17. Steven Dobson (Mondovi), 105
17. Drew Anderson (Durand), 105
19. Benjamin Ness (Mondovi), 109
20. Charles Lamb (Glenwood City), 112
21. Sam Steinmeyer (Spring Valley), 118
22. Addie Kado (Spring Valley), 123
23. Jordan Lamb (Spring Valley), 127
24. Kaleb Gonstead (Mondovi), 129
25. Riley Krall (Colfax/Elk Mound), 141