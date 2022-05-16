 Skip to main content
Durand wins Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship

  • Updated
  • 0
051622 Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship Spring Valley Golf Course

Phoebe Vodnik, left, Simon Bauer, Owen Swenby and Jace Acker survey the green on hole 11 at Spring Valley Golf Course on May 16, 2022.

SPRING VALLEY (WQOW) - Logan Weissinger and Simon Bauer finished 1-2 and the Durand Panthers boys golf team captured the Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship Monday.

The Panthers carded a team score of 354 to finish 30 strokes ahead of the Glenwood City Hilltoppers.

Colfax-Elk Mound finished third with a score of 389. Mondovi High School finished fourth (419), followed by Spring Valley High School (436).

Weissinger carded a 10-over par 82 to edge Bauer by one stroke.

Glenwood City's Gabe Knops finished third (90), followed by Durand's Shane Prissel in fourth (91) and Colfax-Elk Mound's Christian Ebert in fifth (94).

Full results are below:

1. Logan Weissinger (Durand), 82

2. Simon Bauer (Durand), 83

3. Gabe Knops (Glenwood City), 90

4. Shane Prissel (Durand), 91

5. Christian Ebert (Colfax/Elk Mound), 94

6. Ian Radintz (Glenwood City), 95

6. Jace Acker (Colfax/Elk Mound), 95

6. Owen Swenby (Colfax/Elk Mound), 95

9. Phoebe Vodnik (Spring Valley), 96

10. Riane Hayden (Durand), 98

11. Mara Ducklow (Spring Valley), 99

12. Zane Brice (Colfax/Elk Mound), 100

12. Luke Blanchard (Colfax/Elk Mound), 100

14. Julia Moats (Mondovi), 101

15. Esdyn Swenby (Glenwood City), 104

15. Josh Linse (Mondovi), 104

17. Steven Dobson (Mondovi), 105

17. Drew Anderson (Durand), 105

19. Benjamin Ness (Mondovi), 109

20. Charles Lamb (Glenwood City), 112

21. Sam Steinmeyer (Spring Valley), 118

22. Addie Kado (Spring Valley), 123

23. Jordan Lamb (Spring Valley), 127

24. Kaleb Gonstead (Mondovi), 129

25. Riley Krall (Colfax/Elk Mound), 141

