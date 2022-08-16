Durand won't stop running the ball

DURAND (WQOW)- Durand reached the level four football playoffs last season for the first time in 20 years, thanks to a dominant run game.
As a team, the Panthers rushed for 4328 yards and 60 touchdowns in 2021. Yes, you read that correctly. Star running back Simon Bauer rushed for over 2800 yards and 43 touchdowns alone, but he has since graduated.
Still, with experience returning in the backfield and the trenches, the Panthers plan to pound the ball on the ground once again.
"We ran the ball really well last year, and I expect to do that again this year," said Ethan Whitwam, senior linebacker and offensive lineman. "We got a great, fast offensive line again and I expect to move the ball on the ground."
"We're all very explosive from the running backs to the lineman," said Dawson Hartung, senior running back and linebacker. "We want to get them touchdowns."
Durand's 2021 season was one to remember. The historic playoff run led to a meeting with Colby in level four where the Panthers fell short of a trip to state by four points.
A shot at state slipped away, but the fire and drive to do it again is still alive. There was a buzz around the community during the deep run, and Durand is determined to bring it back.
"Rewatching that [Colby] game gives me chills," Hartung said. "The seniors really helped us underclassmen and showed us what it took to make it to that level."
"The guys got a taste of what it feels like to go deep in the playoffs, and there was excitement in the school and in the town," said Rod Rosemeyer, entering his 16th year as Durand head football coach. "That's something we hope to get back again this year."
Durand will host reigning Dunn-St. Croix champion Spring Valley on Friday.