Dylan Norby wins D2 diving title

WAUKESHA (WQOW) - Menomonie junior Dylan Norby won the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 diving championship.
Norby scored 382 points to lead the 14-diver field. His Menomonie High School teammate Dylan Foslid finished fifth. Rice Lake High School's Carson Donze and Jacob Jondreau finished sixth and eleventh, respectively.
Full results can be found here
Dylan Norby, a Menomonie junior, is the 2022 WIAA D2 Boys Diving State Champion with a score of 382, after placing 7th last season. Congrats, Dylan! 🥇💦#wiaaswimdive #statechamp pic.twitter.com/aWCrlAJyWQ— WIAA State Tournaments (@wiaawistate) February 19, 2022