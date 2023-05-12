Eagle Valley Speedway racers raise hope for Heather

JIM FALLS (WQOW) - The racing community came together Friday at Eagle Valley Speedway to raise hope for a race fan in need.
Heather Widmann, who has visited the track many times to race with her husband Mike, is battling Cholangiocarcinoma, or bile duct cancer.
She was diagnosed in October, just weeks after she and Mike decided to stop racing.
Friends Travis and Julie Anderson, from Colfax, offered a car to the Widmanns to drive for benefit races this summer.
The first race was Friday at Eagle Valley Speedway. The Widmanns will race again next month at Red Cedar Speedway in Menomonie.
The couple created a Facebook page in December, called Hope for Heather Windmann, to share updates about their journey.
Friday, Eagle Valley Speedway held a helmet donation drive during intermission and donated its portion of 50-50 sales to Hope for Heather.
Track owner Jerry Weigel said drivers came from as far as Canada to support the cause, some donating their earnings to the Widmanns.
Kim Parsons Memorial Trophy Tour founder Steve Parsons told WQOW he wanted to support the cause.
Weigel said he plans to hold Hope for Heather night again next season.